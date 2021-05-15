URBANO SWAGS Outlined Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Introducing Urbano Swag Outlined Version - a powerful sans serif font family made to be a perfect choice for titles and headlines. It works very well for posters especially for magazine or print but it's versatile enough to be a good fit for a multitude of projects as well as for logos or other graphics that require strong and impactful typography. Have fun and create more.. Your Imagination only your limit!!