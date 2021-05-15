Tenis Booking

Samuel Hasaja Putra

The idea came up when my friends and I wanna to book for doing sport. Solve a problem for getting available date and time. There will be no fear of "fully booked".

Just a daily (or maybe weekly) challenge for myself.

Posted on May 15, 2021
