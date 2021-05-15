Font Resources

Valky Classic Modern Typeface

Valky Classic Modern Typeface luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Valky is a Fancy Modern vintage serif typeface with beautiful ligatures, tons of special alternative glyphs, ornament and multilingual support. It's a very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes. Perfect for editorial projects, Logo design, Clothing Branding, product packaging, magazine headers, or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

