Taverna Agora

Taverna Agora logo illustration design
A Mediterranean kitchen in Raleigh, NC, Taverna Agora lives to promote the authentic Greek kitchen experience. Where friends & family come to enjoy good wine, eat great food, and relax.

Pulling from the art of the time, I chose to work with a bust in the logo, evoking the pull of historic Greek artifacts while integrating the liveliness of Taverna Agora through typeface selection.

Posted on May 15, 2021
