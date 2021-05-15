Abhranil

Kung Fu Panda Cards

Abhranil
Abhranil
  • Save
Kung Fu Panda Cards web ui web panda ui ux ui design ui illustration glassmorphism glass effect adobe xd xd design 3d adobe xd design abhranil banerjee
Download color palette

Yesterday I watched the kung fu panda movie and I thought to build a Card UI for Kung fu Panda with Adobe XD's most fantastic feature 3D TRANSFORMS. Looking forward for your comments, feedback, suggestions, tips to help me grow as a designer.

Abhranil
Abhranil

More by Abhranil

View profile
    • Like