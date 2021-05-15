Will Elliott Branding Concept, I

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I worked with Will Elliott to establish the branding around is coming Youtube channel surrounding online learning and guidance mainly focused in the STEM fields.
This was an unused concept that featured a custom wordmark as the main identifier for the brand. I wanted to show him one type-focused concept since he would be using his own name for the brand.
The radio wave-inspired graphic element draws some inspiration from the characters in the wordmark and can also serve as a visual cue to point viewers to important information. In addition to looking sweet.
Stay tuned for more on this one!
