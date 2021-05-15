Instagram post 1

“Don’t worry about people stealing your ideas, worry about the day they stop.”

- Jeffrey Zeldman

Hey designers, we know it's been a while since the last time we posted something. This time we tried to redesign everyone's favorite Inkscape. It was certainly a difficult challenge but at last, we created it.

Note:- "This is not an official design and created only for educational purposes".

Thank you for your support

-Design Rade team