Instagram post 1

Hey designers, we know it's been a while since the last time we posted something. This time we tried to redesign everyone's favorite Inkscape. It was certainly a difficult challenge but at last, we created it.
Note:- "This is not an official design and created only for educational purposes".
Thank you for your support
-Design Rade team