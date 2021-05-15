FBH COMPANY LTD, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi, this is my first dribble shot, and gonna experience a lot further.
I designed this logo for a company based in Saudi Arabia. This logo is generated from the name of client Faisal Bin Haroon. i.e. FBH. I Will be posting more shots. Let me know your feedback guys.
Thanks for viewing.
Peace.....
MY mail id
ashikdesigns.s@gmail.com
My Instagram account
https://www.instagram.com/logodesigner_ashik/