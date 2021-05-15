Ashik Mohamed

FBH COMPANY LTD, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Ashik Mohamed
Ashik Mohamed
  • Save
FBH COMPANY LTD, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia logomark gradient minimal branding logo design
Download color palette

Hi, this is my first dribble shot, and gonna experience a lot further.
I designed this logo for a company based in Saudi Arabia. This logo is generated from the name of client Faisal Bin Haroon. i.e. FBH. I Will be posting more shots. Let me know your feedback guys.
Thanks for viewing.
Peace.....

Let's collaborate to create a wonderful brand.

MY mail id
ashikdesigns.s@gmail.com

My Instagram account
https://www.instagram.com/logodesigner_ashik/

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Ashik Mohamed
Ashik Mohamed
Like