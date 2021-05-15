Exiled Emotion Art

Exiled Emotion Art
Exiled Emotion Art
Tablet Set
I began my Blender journey a few years ago and just now decided to pick it back up again. Here is my design for a table set, using still life as inspiration. Enjoy!

Posted on May 15, 2021
Exiled Emotion Art
Exiled Emotion Art

