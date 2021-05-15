Jay Bhadra

Social Media Artist live stream Ladies Night Flyer

Social Media Artist live stream Ladies Night Flyer night club music luxury ladies night ladies invitation girls night out girl friday night fashion event flyer entertainment celebration card templates birthday party birthday bash birthday bash after work party
This is a Photography Ladies Night Flyer. This template download contains 1 color Photography Ladies Night Flyer which is 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.

Features:
Easy Customizable and Editable
Ladies Night Flyer Design in 4.25”x4.25” with Bleed Setting (0.25 inch)
CMYK Color
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
Images not Included
Last Version Used-Adobe CC+
Free Font

Order Me: https://www.fiverr.com/star_pixels11/design-one-pager-business-corporate-real-estate-flyer-24hr

