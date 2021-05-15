Social Media Artist live stream Ladies Night Flyer

This is a Photography Ladies Night Flyer. This template download contains 1 color Photography Ladies Night Flyer which is 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.

Features:

Easy Customizable and Editable

Ladies Night Flyer Design in 4.25”x4.25” with Bleed Setting (0.25 inch)

CMYK Color

Design in 300 DPI Resolution

Print Ready Format

Images not Included

Last Version Used-Adobe CC+

Free Font

Order Me: https://www.fiverr.com/star_pixels11/design-one-pager-business-corporate-real-estate-flyer-24hr