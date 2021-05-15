vector illustration from photo reference_tutorial

Vector art tutorial for UIUX designers, Non artists and any one can create great looking vector art.

If you love to create vector art and vector designs but you hesitate to do them, just because you are not an artist. Then don't worry this tutorial is for you.

In this video tutorial I'll show you step by step on how to create Flat vector characters and vector people and vector designs with an easy way of creating vector character illustrations. You can take any photo that you want to convert that in to an vector art and do the way as in this tutorial just I like I traced on the photo and and some design elements to it.

I used Adobe illustrator to create this art. UIUX designers create this kind of vector art for mobile apps onboarding screens. I hope you'll enjoy this tutorial, so watch untill end of it to learn it better.

