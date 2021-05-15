Michael Abu

Daily UI : 006: User Profile

Michael Abu
Michael Abu
  • Save
Daily UI : 006: User Profile ui design ui uiux ux figma design figmadesign illustraion figma illustration mockup ui ux design
Download color palette

Here, I worked on a user Profile for my daily UI challenge day 005 task.
This is a User Profile for a Food Delivery app.

Michael Abu
Michael Abu

More by Michael Abu

View profile
    • Like