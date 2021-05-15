Nima Shariati

Beauty Clinic logo design

Nima Shariati
Nima Shariati
  • Save
Beauty Clinic logo design branding flower clean brand identity logo design lotus logo
Download color palette

Logo design for a beauty clinic I did a couple of years ago.
What do you guys think?
.
p.s: I know it looks like flower designs look a bit too familiar; But hey, it's for a reason, right?

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Nima Shariati
Nima Shariati

More by Nima Shariati

View profile
    • Like