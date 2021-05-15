Exiled Emotion Art

The Magician

illustration design conceptart art
The Magician - Know your future! Character creation is one of my most challenging endeavors but also one of my favorites. I image this guy as a tarot card, giving someone a reading on their future!

Posted on May 15, 2021
