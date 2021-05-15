Rahul Debnath

teen pay- prepaid website ui

teen pay- prepaid website ui
As we are moving towards a more cashless era, it is our responsibility to teach our teens about finance and financial freedom. One way is to give them the leverage to spend their money on there, taking the parent's guidance, and here the cashless prepaid card system comes in.
with keeping this in my her I am trying to design a website with the necessary steps for a smooth entry to the teen's financial freedom world.

