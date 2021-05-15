Daily UI 005 | Twitter Logo Redesign | Designed by @hrsd4ror4

Daily UI 005 - Twitter is one of the top most social media platforms which is known to have a celebrity status across the community. People like to engage more on Twitter to get the latest news, gossip and information on international trends.

Twitter's logo is something which is equally given weightage as the platform.

But now I find it very boring but just the bird icon/symbol and not the colour palette.

I tried giving it a more trendy approach to the form to make it look more dynamic.