blue smear

The last few days I’ve been really feeling color theory. Purple is an abundance color. The hue is commonly associated with wealth and prosperity. Purple tends to also be connected to royalty. The color green (and my personal favorite color) signifies nature, wilderness and healing. Black can be depicted in dark themes such as, “Self–Portrait with Death Playing the Fiddle” an Arnold Böcklin piece; where death is obviously a main focus. However, black can also be represented with power being the overwhelming emotion. I also have been feeling quite playful with my art lately. The big eyes I’ve been using are unrealistic with thick brush strokes. I kind of like the loose, lack of control.