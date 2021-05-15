SVG to 3D logo in blender tutorial

Creating a 3d logo or logo 3D modeling is may be difficult to many UIUX designers and graphic designers but you feel very simple to do that, after you watched this tutorial.

Blender is a free and open-source 3D computer graphics software toolset used for creating animated films, visual effects, art, 3D printed models, motion graphics, interactive 3D applications, virtual reality, and computer games.

In this tutorial I'll show you the complete process of creating 3D logo and also creating vector logo from normal photo. Even non designers can also do 3D logo by following this process.

1. First step you'll learn to create a vector logo by drawing simple vector lines over photo and you'll learn how to use shape width tool properly and also you'll learn how to extract vector shape from line

2. Second step You'll learn how to export that vector art as .SVG format to use that in blender to convert to a actual 3D logo

3. Third step you'll learn how to import .SVG files in to Blender and then how to covert svg to 3D geometry and create mesh by extruding and applying bevel to it

4. In the final 4th step you'll learn how to apply materials to 3d logo and how add lighting in blender and finally you'll learn the render settings in blender to render the designed 3D logo to use it in your designs.

I hope you'll enjoy this tutorial.

