Nagib Al Sadik

Job Finder App UI Design Concept

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik
  • Save
Job Finder App UI Design Concept job application job search mobile design app ux app ui ux app ui design app ui app design mobile app mobile app design mobile ui mobile app ui user interface design user experience design mobile app ui design ui design design ux ui ux ui
Download color palette

Working with Adobe XD on this one.
Thanks for checking out my shot!

Hire Me - https://www.fiverr.com/biznagib
Behance - https://www.behance.net/uiuxnagib
My Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/UIUXDesignStudio/

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik

More by Nagib Al Sadik

View profile
    • Like