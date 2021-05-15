Garima Srivastava

Greetfest - UI prototype

Garima Srivastava
Garima Srivastava
  • Save
Greetfest - UI prototype app illustration ux design
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a UI prototype for an Image sharing platform. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.
I am available for an internship for next 6 months, please let me know if there's a vacancy.
Shoot a mail at -
30garima98@gmail.com

Thanks !

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Garima Srivastava
Garima Srivastava

More by Garima Srivastava

View profile
    • Like