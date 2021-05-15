Greetfest - UI prototype

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi There,
This is a UI prototype for an Image sharing platform. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
Available for crafting your ideas.
I am available for an internship for next 6 months, please let me know if there's a vacancy.
Shoot a mail at -
30garima98@gmail.com
Thanks !