🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
GARI ADDA is the website and mobile application for car rental.
It is a training task at ITI
The user follows the flow, which is the steps for renting the car, following up on his request, as well as accessing his profile
You can view the project in Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119262379/Gari-Adda-%28Car-Rental%29