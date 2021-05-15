Mahmoud Raafat Abdullah

GARI ADDA is the website and mobile application for car rental.
It is a training task at ITI
The user follows the flow, which is the steps for renting the car, following up on his request, as well as accessing his profile

You can view the project in Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119262379/Gari-Adda-%28Car-Rental%29

