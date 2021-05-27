Cristian Damian

Product Information Management System - Product Information

Cristian Damian
Cristian Damian
Hire Me
  • Save
Product Information Management System - Product Information design data web application green dashboard clean desktop ui design table web design web app product design user experience user interface ux ui
Product Information Management System - Product Information design data web application green dashboard clean desktop ui design table web design web app product design user experience user interface ux ui
Download color palette
  1. VAll Preview.png
  2. Vall- A.png

Hi everyone 👋,

This is a screen I have designed for an internal app that I was working on recently. This screen shows all the information about a product, which has multiple views.

If you like what I do and you are interested in hiring me, please send me an email: cristiandmain@gmail.com

Connect with me on LinkedIn

Follow me on Dribbble and Behance.

Cristian Damian
Cristian Damian
I am just designing products you love.
Hire Me

More by Cristian Damian

View profile
    • Like