Aleksander Włodek

COFFEE AND CIGARETTES

COFFEE AND CIGARETTES vector coffee typography hand lettering flat branding design illustration hand drawn
First days of summer spent at balcony; smoking cigarettes and drinking another coffee. Enjoy your moments, whatever they are.

