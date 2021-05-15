Tavern Tutorial

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
New process video on modeling and lighting the isometric game tavern asset in Blender 2.92 is out now!
https://youtu.be/nqz5SCdQIy0
------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)
------------
You can follow here 👇
→ Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel