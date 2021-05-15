Anutka

Railway ticket finder app design

Anutka
Anutka
  • Save
Railway ticket finder app design railway ticket app illustration ux ui
Download color palette

Hi guys! 😍
Here is my new design of the train ticket finder app. This is a student project, but I drew the illustration myself.
I hope you enjoyed! ❤️
Thanks for your likes and comments 💬

Привет ребят 😍
Это шот приложения по поиску ж/д билетов. Я делала эту работу в рамках курса по ui, но вот иллюстрацию рисовала сама) Буду рада вашим отзывам и сердечкам ❤️
Всех люблю 😘

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Anutka
Anutka

More by Anutka

View profile
    • Like