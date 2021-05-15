Viraj Amin

Music Mobile App

Music Mobile App music app mobile app design mobile application design ui uidesign
Hello everyone,

Please have a look at my new design. This is an online music app iOS mobile app design concept. It is modern and colourful design.

Hope you guys like it.

Do not forget to give your valuable feedback ✉️

Stay tuned for further shots. 😍

Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️

Thank You.

Posted on May 15, 2021
