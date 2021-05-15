Rafał Urbański

Tiny Cute HUT in Blender 2.90 - FULL PROCESS

Tiny Cute HUT in Blender 2.90 - FULL PROCESS fairy playful concept art 3d illustration 3d architecture 3d artwork 3d artist tiny hut lowpolygon lowpoly3d lowpolyart low poly flat shading flat shaded flat 3d modeling tutorial tutorial 3d modeling 3d art lowpoly
Lowpoly Style | Flat Shaded Small Hut
➡️PART 1: https://youtu.be/nLCoAlBPLfc
➡️PART 2: https://youtu.be/GKkHF_N_8wg
➡️PART 3: https://youtu.be/fDCcT4pyhs0
Blender Speed Modeling

