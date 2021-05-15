Chrys Nicolaides

Kalahari Game Lodge

Kalahari Game Lodge figma lodge architecture game lodge furniture design ui design african safari interior architecture design architecture
What a special project this was! 🌵🦓🦌

Situated in the Kalahari, the previous architecture firm I worked for was responsible for a complete refurbishment of the entire site.

This was my first game lodge project, which I thoroughly enjoyed detailing on a technical level!

Credits: Savile Row Tailored Environments

