Botswana Game Lodge

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of my favourite projects! 🐗🦓🐘
A new game lodge situated in Botswana, in the Thuli Reserve, on one of the most special and spectacular sites imaginable. The design was hugely inspired by the natural surroundings and flora unique to the site. The buildings seamlessly nestled into the landscape, along a rocky ridge overlooking the river below. The buildings themselves were carefully positioned in the thick forest of beautiful Euphorbia trees, where great care was taken to not harm any of them! 🌵
I enjoyed being the architectural lead on this project, dealing with all aspects of concept design, project planning and co-ordination, budget control, specification, technical & detailed documentation and client communication.
Credits: Savile Row Tailored Environments