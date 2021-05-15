Nagib Al Sadik

Dating App UI Design Concept

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik
  • Save
Dating App UI Design Concept ui design concept dating app design app uiux uiuxdesign ios app ui mobile app ui design mobile app ui shop website android app design app design user experience design ui design design ux ui ux ui
Download color palette

Working with Adobe XD on this one.
Thanks for checking out my shot!

Hire Me - https://www.fiverr.com/biznagib
Behance - https://www.behance.net/uiuxnagib
My Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/UIUXDesignStudio/

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik

More by Nagib Al Sadik

View profile
    • Like