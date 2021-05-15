Neon Mobile UI Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
Took a quick break from working on a few projects to make a mobile UI skin inspired by a Twitter post by @RezaAli. While not all that practical, I really liked how unapologetically vibrant the colors were against a dark backdrop. Overall, a fun practice project!