Neon Mobile UI Concept

Neon Mobile UI Concept
Hi Dribbblers!

Took a quick break from working on a few projects to make a mobile UI skin inspired by a Twitter post by @RezaAli. While not all that practical, I really liked how unapologetically vibrant the colors were against a dark backdrop. Overall, a fun practice project!

Posted on May 15, 2021
