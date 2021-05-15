Taycan HeadQuarters

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Everybody! ☕️
Want to introduce you to this beast of an electric car that is the Porsche Taycan 🚙
Today the electric revolution in the car industry is more promising than ever, with electric cars becoming Faster, Bigger, and finally beautiful to look at!
And here is a concept of the Taycan HeadQarters app for one of the most desirable electric cars out there.
Would love to read your feedback on this ❤️