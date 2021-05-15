Reyhane Khodaie
Dexign Studio

Taycan HeadQuarters

Reyhane Khodaie
Dexign Studio
Reyhane Khodaie for Dexign Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Taycan HeadQuarters weather rain rainy porsche percent chart progress bar navigation map future technology electricity electric car charge car battery app mobile design ui
Download color palette

Hi Everybody! ☕️

Want to introduce you to this beast of an electric car that is the Porsche Taycan 🚙
Today the electric revolution in the car industry is more promising than ever, with electric cars becoming Faster, Bigger, and finally beautiful to look at!
And here is a concept of the Taycan HeadQarters app for one of the most desirable electric cars out there.

Would love to read your feedback on this ❤️

Dexign Studio
Dexign Studio
Hire Us

More by Dexign Studio

View profile
    • Like