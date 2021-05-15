Vada Thrasher

Young Ones Ad Campaign: Burger King

Young Ones Ad Campaign: Burger King
I designed these for a class assignment and later submitted them to the Young Ones online advertising competition. The prompt was to make ads in any manner for Burger King and their new branding (palette and branding package provided). I was deeply inspired by the retro colors and vibes and made some posts that would appear on the social media platform, Instagram.

Posted on May 15, 2021
