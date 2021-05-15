Young Ones Ad Campaign: Burger King

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed these for a class assignment and later submitted them to the Young Ones online advertising competition. The prompt was to make ads in any manner for Burger King and their new branding (palette and branding package provided). I was deeply inspired by the retro colors and vibes and made some posts that would appear on the social media platform, Instagram.