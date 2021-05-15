[Freebie] Fumio - Furniture Shop App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone 👋🏻
I just learning about atomic design methodology and i want share it for all of you also hopefully you guys can give me some advices or feedbacks.
Download freebie at https://www.figma.com/community/file/975410319288436532/Fumio---Furniture-Shop-App
Hopefully you guys enjoy the design. Thank you ❣️
Sincerely,
Nanda