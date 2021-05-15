Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nanda Febrian Adhinugroho

[Freebie] Fumio - Furniture Shop App

Nanda Febrian Adhinugroho
Nanda Febrian Adhinugroho
[Freebie] Fumio - Furniture Shop App
Hi everyone 👋🏻

I just learning about atomic design methodology and i want share it for all of you also hopefully you guys can give me some advices or feedbacks.

Download freebie at https://www.figma.com/community/file/975410319288436532/Fumio---Furniture-Shop-App

Hopefully you guys enjoy the design. Thank you ❣️

Sincerely,
Nanda

Nanda Febrian Adhinugroho
Nanda Febrian Adhinugroho
Creating interfaces for human happiness
