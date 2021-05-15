John Trivelli

Leo the Lion

Leo the Lion risograph texture print animal illustration childrens illustration
I made this illustration for our baby boy Leo while on paternity leave a few months back. I had fun playing around with various textures to make this feel like it was printed on a Risograph.

Posted on May 15, 2021
