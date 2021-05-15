Peter Osmenda

New York City F Train

New York City F Train technical f train train new york city brooklyn illustrator mta subway illustration nyc new york
Is it crazy to say I miss the F train commute? This is one technical illustration of a series I'm working on for subways around the world.

