Dmitry Khludeev

StopControl ✋. Concept logo

Dmitry Khludeev
Dmitry Khludeev
  • Save
StopControl ✋. Concept logo turnstiles logodesign graphic brand identity brand logomark concept control arrow motion logotype stop graphicdesign design logo
Download color palette

Hey everyone!

What do you think about it?
Let me know if you want to see the full case! 😁

Dmitry Khludeev
Dmitry Khludeev

More by Dmitry Khludeev

View profile
    • Like