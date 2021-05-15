Modern CV Resume and Cover Letter Template Figma

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
*SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR DRIBBBLERS*
Did you know that Elon Musk's CV fits in one page? Yours can too!
This is the improved and polished version of the resume I used myself since 2018, which was downloaded more than 200 times!
In this Figma file you will find a template for both your CV and Cover Letter to help you easily stand out amongst other applicants, which includes:
- Easily editable text thanks to AutoLayout
- Colors and font styles which can be personalised according to your needs
- A quick how-to guide
- BONUS: this file contains writing tips for both your CV and Cover letter, so you can be the best applicant out there!
Looking for jobs and internships can be troublesome - this kit can help you!
GET THE FILE 50% OFF: https://gumroad.com/l/figmamoderncvkit/cvmaster