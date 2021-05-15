Maria Teresa Stella

Modern CV Resume and Cover Letter Template Figma

Modern CV Resume and Cover Letter Template Figma ui kit figma design modern cv resume resume clean cover letter template cover letter cv design cv cv resume template cv template ui figma
*SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR DRIBBBLERS*
Did you know that Elon Musk's CV fits in one page? Yours can too!
This is the improved and polished version of the resume I used myself since 2018, which was downloaded more than 200 times!

In this Figma file you will find a template for both your CV and Cover Letter to help you easily stand out amongst other applicants, which includes:
- Easily editable text thanks to AutoLayout
- Colors and font styles which can be personalised according to your needs
- A quick how-to guide
- BONUS: this file contains writing tips for both your CV and Cover letter, so you can be the best applicant out there!
Looking for jobs and internships can be troublesome - this kit can help you!
