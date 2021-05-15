🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Rockstars :-)
eConstructions BD Ltd sales all kinds of construction materials to any company or local market everywhere in Bangladesh through online and offline services. We have also a consultancy service where experienced contractors, engineers and architects offer help.
Have any feedback? Most Welcome :)
Press "L" to show some Love to my Design 🧡
Thank you for your time!
View on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119545937/eConstructions-BD-Ltd-Logo
For your personal project ping me at
"dh33m4nd45h3m0n@gmail.com"
Follow Me on Behance I Linkedin I Dribble