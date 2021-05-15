Hitarthi Bhinde

DailyUI009 -Music Player

DailyUI009 -Music Player uidesign dailyui designer figma ui shot designs design
#DailyUI 009
I've taken up the daily UI challenge. I have designed a music player for day 9.
I hope you like it.
Feedbacks are appreciated.

Posted on May 15, 2021
