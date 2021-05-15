illustrobtion

G for Galaxy - 36 Days of Type

G for Galaxy - 36 Days of Type challenge cosmic solar system saturn jupiter planets aliens ufo stars textures truegrittexturesupply galaxy lettering flat design 36 days of type
Toyed with doing a phone or a chocolate bar for this one, but in the end continuity won out

- wishing my parents had called me Ray
