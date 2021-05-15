Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates

Sweet Mama Card Illustration Detail Shot

Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates
Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates
  • Save
Sweet Mama Card Illustration Detail Shot florals design monoline script pink procreate illustration
Download color palette

A card I illustrated for Mother's Day. Here's the close up version so you can see more details!

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates
Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates

More by Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates

View profile
    • Like