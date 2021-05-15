கடம்ப வனம் Kadamba Vanam

kadambavanam.farm Finally, the kadambavanam logo got completed. This logo took 6 months to complete because of my health issues, personal issues, and also I’m not able to figure out the form for this logo. Amar Ramesh bro had mentioned 100+ objects should cover in this logo but I was not able to figure it out of how to show all these. At sometimes I will be simply looking at the paper and pencil, not able to scribble anything. So had a thought of how to balance all in one but finally, I came up with this. I hope you all like it and give your feedback. Please do come and visit this place as you guys will really enjoy it. I went twice and I really love this place. Amar bro is making something unique and peaceful place for creative mind people and also for people who like farming and harvesting. Thanks to Amar bro for this wonderful opportunity