இ = இறைவா (Iraiva) Seriously? You were the sperm that won?

Every human being in the world let it be mother, father, brother, sister, friends, etc went into his mother’s womb by the almighty God as a simple single sperm cell, as he is the creator and sustainer of the universe.

Again we reproduce them worship them in our lives!

Remember that just a single, fastest sperm that won and came into the world as a winner!