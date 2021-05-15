Excited to hear that the new St. Vincent album 'Daddy's Home' was released yesterday! I can't wait to listen, she's an amazing artist who also puts a lot of thought into the visual side of things.

I made this illustration inspired by the tour for St. Vincent's last album, 'Masseduction', which featured a bright colour palette and a highly covetable collection of guitars by Ernie Ball Music Man (I want all of them/at least one).

You can see the full illustration here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119544017/St-Vincent-Masseduction

© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com