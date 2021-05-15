Zara Picken

St. Vincent - Masseduction

St. Vincent - Masseduction minimalist masseduction shadows flat illustration guitarist ernie ball music man st vincent st. vincent live stage performance gig music geometric guitar woman art design illustration
Excited to hear that the new St. Vincent album 'Daddy's Home' was released yesterday! I can't wait to listen, she's an amazing artist who also puts a lot of thought into the visual side of things.

I made this illustration inspired by the tour for St. Vincent's last album, 'Masseduction', which featured a bright colour palette and a highly covetable collection of guitars by Ernie Ball Music Man (I want all of them/at least one).

You can see the full illustration here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119544017/St-Vincent-Masseduction

© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com

