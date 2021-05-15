Jose Angel Moreno

Resistencia al No Futuro

Resistencia al No Futuro
This is a design made with the intention of showing solidarity with the fight in Colombia for a better future. I had the feeling of not seeing a future in my country and that is why I emigrated, Colombia welcomed me with open arms, with many opportunities, so I hope that in these difficult times empathy and solidarity will prevail.

