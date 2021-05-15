Galang Jati Saputra

Fashion Store App

Galang Jati Saputra
Hello again 👋

This is my fashion store app exploration design for mobile apps.

I tried using a minimalist and elegant style for these apps. What do you think?

Feel free to give feedback and hit 'L' if you like it!
Thank you

