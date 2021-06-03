FulFillIt.io - Import Wizard

Hi everyone 👋,

Today, I am sharing with you an app that I've designed for FulFillIt.io, a company that provides logistic services and helps the user organize the whole process, this specific page is the form where the user is guided so that the information is filled right and the parcel will arrive correspondingly.

If you like what I do and you are interested in hiring me, please send me an email: cristiandmain@gmail.com

Connect with me on LinkedIn

Follow me on Dribbble and Behance.