FulFillIt.io - Import Wizard

FulFillIt.io - Import Wizard uiux flat modern clean product design webdesign web app design blue shopify amazon e-commerce dashboard form web app user experience user interface ux ui
Hi everyone 👋,

Today, I am sharing with you an app that I've designed for FulFillIt.io, a company that provides logistic services and helps the user organize the whole process, this specific page is the form where the user is guided so that the information is filled right and the parcel will arrive correspondingly.

