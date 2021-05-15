Jake Sarjeant

HashCoin – Branding

Jake Sarjeant
Jake Sarjeant
  • Save
HashCoin – Branding hash crypto design crypto trading crypto coins crypto currency design crypto currency logo crypto currency crypto logo coin logo coin figmadesign designs branding web logo design cryptocurrency
Download color palette

Branding for a fictional currency HashCoin. It's a modern hybrid between a hashtag and a currency symbol. The font used is DM Sans.

Press "L" to like or leave a comment if you have any feedback!

Jake Sarjeant
Jake Sarjeant

More by Jake Sarjeant

View profile
    • Like