Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 029 :: Map

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 029 :: Map map dailyui029 adobexd figma web app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Download color palette

This is Mappy. Mappy allows users to easily search for restaurants, parks, stores, and more. Users can choose between car, public transport or walking so however they prefer to travel, they can find the best routes. This map application is designed to be easily understandable and not overwhelming.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like